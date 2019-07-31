Armstrong Shaw Associates Decreased Stake in Honeywell International (HON) by $1.62 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Yrc Worldwide Com (YRCW) Shares Declined, Holder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Cut by $825,078 Its Holding

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc Com (YRCW) by 64.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 137,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,982 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, down from 212,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Yrc Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.94 million market cap company. It closed at $3.18 lastly. It is down 48.78% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.21% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Completes CEO Succession Plan; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in YRC Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE SAYS HAWKINS NAMED CEO; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – DURING QTR, TOOK DELIVERY OF MORE THAN 500 TRACTORS WITH ABOUT ANOTHER 400 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight January 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 6.1%; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $45.7M, EST. $38.1M; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 01/05/2018 – YRC Freight Again Selected as NASSTRAC’s National LTL Carrier of the Year; 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Rev $1.21B

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $173.91. About 1.33 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares were sold by Paz George, worth $154,143.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Ltd Partnership accumulated 116,912 shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0.01% or 13,533 shares. American Gp Inc reported 285,874 shares. Monetary Mngmt Incorporated owns 2.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 31,960 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,652 shares. Moreover, Wealth Architects Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,360 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 16,918 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.42% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 25,794 were reported by Nbt Bank & Trust N A New York. Mu Co Limited reported 42,000 shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) has invested 1.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation reported 6,318 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Compton Management Incorporated Ri has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kings Point Capital has invested 2.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First National Bank holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 18,304 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veracyte Inc Com (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 74,365 shares to 195,835 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group.