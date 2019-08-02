Armstrong Shaw Associates Decreased Its Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $1.62 Million; Stock Price Rose; Brookside Capital Management Has Trimmed Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Holding by $136.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 602,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 604,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $169.55. About 2.68 million shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $169.55. About 2.68 million shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Honeywell International Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ HON – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Teams with Shepard to Demo Cutting Edge Traffic and Engagement Metrics and Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Acquires TruTrak Flight Systems – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Advsr stated it has 122,343 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated reported 89,142 shares stake. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 588,622 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management reported 2,266 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Logan Management accumulated 26,881 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Maple Capital Incorporated reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Advisors Ltd Limited Com reported 0% stake. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Maryland-based Lafayette Invs has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Usca Ria Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 18,186 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc has invested 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). White Pine Llc has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Lc has 0.32% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wafra Inc reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.09 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Honeywell International Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ HON – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George had sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 30,775 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree holds 4,892 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wunderlich Managemnt reported 11,778 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc owns 37,182 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,100 shares. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 31,183 shares. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 39,485 shares. Biltmore Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 3,416 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 96,459 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets Corporation holds 349,042 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 338,988 shares. Sabal holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,871 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.09 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 454,246 shares to 705,860 shares, valued at $35.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.