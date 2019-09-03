Armstrong Shaw Associates Decreased By $2.63 Million Its Anthem (ANTM) Position; Markel Has 1.13 Sentiment

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased Anthem Inc. (ANTM) stake by 39.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as Anthem Inc. (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc holds 13,974 shares with $4.01 million value, down from 23,156 last quarter. Anthem Inc. now has $64.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.16M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM)

Markel Corp (MKL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 177 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 156 decreased and sold their positions in Markel Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 10.24 million shares, up from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Markel Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 20 to 18 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 123 Increased: 136 New Position: 41.

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 22.23% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation for 6,550 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Llc owns 196,877 shares or 8.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barr E S & Co has 7.71% invested in the company for 74,685 shares. The Maryland-based Lafayette Investments Inc. has invested 7.33% in the stock. Avenir Corp, a -based fund reported 68,473 shares.

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $7.92 earnings per share, down 72.21% or $20.58 from last year’s $28.5 per share. MKL’s profit will be $108.38M for 36.08 P/E if the $7.92 EPS becomes a reality.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 21.38 P/E ratio. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance.

Among 6 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $351.71’s average target is 34.49% above currents $261.52 stock price. Anthem Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $350 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. BMO Capital Markets maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 8.