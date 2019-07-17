Armstrong Shaw Associates Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Holding By $2.63 Million; Spitfire Capital Lifted By $312,000 Its Valmont Inds (VMI) Position

Spitfire Capital Llc increased Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) stake by 7.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spitfire Capital Llc acquired 2,400 shares as Valmont Inds Inc (VMI)’s stock declined 10.72%. The Spitfire Capital Llc holds 34,929 shares with $4.54M value, up from 32,529 last quarter. Valmont Inds Inc now has $2.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.05. About 13,306 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased Anthem Inc. (ANTM) stake by 39.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as Anthem Inc. (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc holds 13,974 shares with $4.01 million value, down from 23,156 last quarter. Anthem Inc. now has $78.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $306.79. About 235,866 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Valmont Promotes Renee L. Campbell to Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VMI) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag holds 0.78% or 144,244 shares. 35,811 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Moreover, Bridges Investment has 0.02% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 33,760 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Lc has invested 0.01% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Moreover, First Retail Bank Of Omaha has 0.03% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 3,850 shares. Legal And General Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 34,217 shares. Bank Of America De invested in 36,704 shares or 0% of the stock. Spitfire Ltd Llc owns 34,929 shares or 4.75% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gp Llc has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). South Dakota Council reported 18,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aperio Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,144 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 57,958 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 6,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny, New York-based fund reported 26,537 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 16 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, March 8. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

