Armstrong Shaw Associates Cut Its Stake in Honeywell International (HON) by $1.62 Million as Share Price Rose; Sarissa Capital Management LP Raised Position in Biogen (BIIB) by $14.82 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 524,658 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.02 million, up from 461,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $232.43. About 943,529 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.58M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

