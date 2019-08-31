Armstrong Shaw Associates Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $2.63 Million as Stock Value Rose; Portland General Elec (POR) Holder Vista Capital Partners Has Increased Its Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 571,096 shares traded or 8.72% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21 billion for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.04% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Company accumulated 5,696 shares. Zeke Advsrs reported 7,939 shares. Huber Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 109,514 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.94 million shares. Sterling Cap Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 568,017 shares. Putnam Invs Lc owns 70,800 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 51,006 shares. Old Republic Corp has invested 0.25% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Parkside Bank holds 292 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 183,199 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 28,521 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.03% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Oberweis Asset reported 25,250 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 42,189 shares to 359,482 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 5,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH).