Armstrong Shaw Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD); Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Share Price Declined While Indaba Capital Management LP Decreased Holding

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 5.89M shares traded or 82.07% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,122 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 15,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 1.37M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS STILL PLANS TO SPEND WITHIN 2018 CASH FLOW, ESTIMATED AT ROUGHLY $3.2 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 250,290 shares to 666,510 shares, valued at $20.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Mta Reit by 504,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

