Armstrong Shaw Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD); As Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stock Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Trimmed by $24.86 Million Its Holding

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 5,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 20,122 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 15,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.8. About 470,458 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1,205 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 17,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $108.18. About 3.49M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 26/03/2018 – BI UK: JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 13,725 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 46,200 shares stake. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab invested in 0% or 9,144 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Indexiq Ltd Liability holds 1,663 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schroder Group Inc has 1,804 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.06% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 14,646 were reported by Ima Wealth Inc. Clean Yield Gp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Shell Asset Mgmt owns 27,391 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. L & S Advsrs has invested 0.17% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 18,199 were reported by Hartford Inv. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 5,897 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com holds 899,965 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources: The Reset Is Underway, But Requires Patience – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Natural -6% after cutting long-term output growth forecast – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Excellent Numbers From Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 Report – Motley Fool” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.13 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 22,794 shares to 29,339 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 6,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.