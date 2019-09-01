Armstrong Shaw Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS); Sheffield Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) as Market Valuation Declined

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 62.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 23,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,450 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 37,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 636,702 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.38 million for 12.23 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,300 shares to 72,500 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Drive Shack Inc by 184,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillcrest Asset Lc holds 1.61% or 201,779 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 130,579 shares. Amp invested in 5,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 25,295 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 6,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 94,377 were accumulated by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. Kirr Marbach & Ltd Liability Corporation In holds 163,626 shares. Cohen Cap Management reported 0.21% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Globeflex Cap LP reported 0.16% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 17 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 9,108 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest has 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 317,511 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.02% or 38,002 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares owns 0.02% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 47,837 shares. Jump Trading Lc reported 6,354 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated holds 0.13% or 8,590 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 8,824 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Liability invested in 5,757 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.71% or 222,075 shares. Dynamic Ltd invested in 7,362 shares or 1.44% of the stock. 3.30 million were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 346,768 shares. Chase Invest Counsel invested in 0.11% or 3,939 shares. 10 stated it has 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meyer Handelman Co, a New York-based fund reported 111,153 shares. Citadel Ltd Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Trust Communication Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 270,284 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Twin holds 536,407 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.