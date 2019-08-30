Armstrong Shaw Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS); Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Boosted Stake in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) by $6.27 Million as Market Value Declined

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39M, up from 7.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $712.66M market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.81. About 2.03 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 62.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 23,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,450 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 37,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $60.99. About 3.00M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. On Friday, March 1 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Services Inc holds 176,698 shares. Country Club Trust Communication Na accumulated 0.41% or 65,034 shares. First City Cap holds 21,498 shares. Blair William And Communication Il holds 269,556 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 0.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lee Danner Bass accumulated 0.3% or 50,613 shares. The California-based Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Scotia Capital reported 454,862 shares. Palladium Lc holds 7,891 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westover Capital Ltd Com reported 6,656 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 0.15% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 336,433 shares. Lathrop Invest reported 150,711 shares. First National Company has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westwood Hldgs Group Inc Inc holds 2.27 million shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership accumulated 636,180 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Company has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 6,434 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 99,759 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 248,994 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 3,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com has 123,529 shares. Clearline Capital LP stated it has 88,315 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Edgepoint Investment stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Geode Capital Management Ltd Co owns 1.22M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.08% stake. Vanguard Inc accumulated 17.14 million shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 13,159 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 529,034 shares.

