Armstrong Shaw Associates Boosted Holding in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by $1.30 Million; Citigroup (C) Position Boosted by Tctc Holdings Llc

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 5.42 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 5,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,030 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 13,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 5.12 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 11/05/2018 – FX Week: Over the past few weeks, Citi has seen several departures and arrivals in its FX team, in London and elsewhere, FX…; 26/03/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, Citi Leads

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Financial Bank And Communication stated it has 0.14% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 255,804 shares stake. Bbva Compass Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited has invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Brandes Ptnrs LP reported 150,228 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 690 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot has invested 0.12% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Amer Insur Tx has invested 0.21% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Wetherby Asset Inc reported 0.04% stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 40 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 4.65M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sta Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 15,212 shares. John G Ullman & Assoc Inc owns 223,400 shares. Kistler reported 2,622 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alexandria Limited Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 68,239 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Toth Advisory has 85 shares. Cleararc reported 57,050 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md invested in 2.03% or 21,417 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 212,671 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited owns 169,822 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny owns 61,278 shares. 18,009 were reported by Nbt Bank & Trust N A. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.54% stake. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 27,319 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 70,603 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Intact Investment stated it has 125,200 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Creative Planning owns 210,132 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 6,294 shares to 119,121 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,976 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

