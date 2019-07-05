Armstrong Henry H Associates Upped Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $327,236; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Boosted Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $97.55. About 820,373 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) by 85.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 939,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.96M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 79,588 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 10.19% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 292,519 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $70.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 229,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.03% or 14,811 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability holds 0.92% or 534,775 shares. Lasalle Investment Secs Ltd Liability has 2.03 million shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 175,310 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 790,168 were reported by Voya Investment Limited Company. Prudential Financial owns 0.02% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 409,821 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 18,805 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 0.06% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Westpac stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 427,848 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 190,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 269,964 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 2.25 million shares. Amp Cap Investors stated it has 1.01M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

