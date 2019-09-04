Armstrong Henry H Associates Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.34 Million as Share Price Rose; As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Shares Rose, Holder Blackstone Group LP Lowered Its Position

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72 million, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 41,376 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies 4Q Rev $35.2M; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 19,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.19M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 2.80M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 75,350 shares to 5.35 million shares, valued at $184.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 1.56M shares. Cadian Capital Mngmt LP reported 565,000 shares stake. 10,000 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.16% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 42,179 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 79 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 258,689 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 0% or 108,500 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.01% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 8,514 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 146,751 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Co reported 0.04% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Blackrock owns 2.24M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital holds 0.01% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 23,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 200,257 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. 6,766 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.

