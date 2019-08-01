Armstrong Henry H Associates Trimmed Its Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $518,024; Opus Capital Group Has Lowered Hingham Institution (HIFS) Holding as Market Value Rose

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Hingham Institution (HIFS) by 48.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 4,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.54% . The institutional investor held 5,210 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, down from 10,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Hingham Institution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $192.79. About 5,186 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 466,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.50 million, down from 471,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 11.79 million shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal

More notable recent Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hingham Savings Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:HIFS – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hingham Savings Reports 2018 Results Nasdaq:HIFS – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hingham Institution for Savings declares $0.39 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH) by 13,483 shares to 441,942 shares, valued at $35.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 4,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Altria, Apple, BP, EA, Enphase, FireEye, Gilead, Mastercard, P&G, 2U and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Consumer Staples ETFs Take the Lead on Growing Growth Concerns – ETF Trends” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble +4% after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.