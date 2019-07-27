Armstrong Henry H Associates Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Boosted as Market Value Declined; Phocas Financial Cut H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 81,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,366 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 132,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 207,759 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 3.29M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc Cuts HB Fuller Estimates On Weaker Demand, Uncertainty In China And Europe – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HB Fuller Co (FUL) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 59,240 shares to 222,218 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 242,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Bancorporation Class A.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $638,107 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 48,317 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.02% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc reported 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Proshare Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Balyasny Asset Mgmt reported 32,636 shares stake. Guyasuta Investment Advisors holds 0.22% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) or 41,170 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com reported 142,108 shares. Concourse Cap Management Ltd accumulated 53,170 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 53,274 shares stake. 356,724 are owned by Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md stated it has 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,981 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $120.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,107 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces the Early Results of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic HeartWare(TM) HVAD(TM) Implanted via Less Invasive Thoracotomy Shows 95 Percent Freedom from Disabling Stroke at Two Years – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,351 are owned by Country Club Com Na. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 37,920 were reported by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Svcs Inc has invested 1.61% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hl Fin Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,058 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.2% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 265 are owned by Essex Invest Co Limited Liability Corporation. Cibc World has 376,172 shares. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 1.50M shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Co Pa has 0.62% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Semper Augustus Invests Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 5,050 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management, Vermont-based fund reported 14,416 shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 1.69% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 94,615 shares. 330,849 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt.