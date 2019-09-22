Armstrong Henry H Associates Lowered Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $5.81 Million; M&T Bank Trimmed Stake in Alleghany Del (Y) as Shares Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 53,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 412,828 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.27 million, down from 466,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44M shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 664 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 6,055 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13M, down from 6,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $772.47. About 59,140 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $731.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,293 shares to 342,961 shares, valued at $73.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hutchinson Cap Ca reported 0.6% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or reported 2.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Veritable Lp reported 0.96% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 122,609 shares. South Texas Money stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,614 are owned by Brouwer & Janachowski Limited Liability Co. The Korea-based Korea Invest Corp has invested 1.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Middleton & Ma stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aperio Gp Ltd Llc holds 1.81 million shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Co holds 0.67% or 1.88M shares. 11,884 are owned by Oakworth Cap. Proffitt And Goodson Inc holds 0.31% or 11,486 shares. Dodge Cox owns 131,515 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Communication invested in 78,912 shares or 0.8% of the stock. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99 million for 28.15 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 6,732 shares to 9,386 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 16,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).