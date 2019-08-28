Armstrong Henry H Associates Lifted Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $327,236; Tompkins Financial Holds Position in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $107.54. About 3.88M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 3,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 12,834 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 9,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.59B market cap company. The stock increased 5.00% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $292.38. About 5.18M shares traded or 183.52% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $648.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 3 shares to 423 shares, valued at $127.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,981 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fincl Gru, Texas-based fund reported 5,310 shares. Cullen Lc holds 0.06% or 16,480 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research Incorporated holds 552,912 shares. The Ohio-based Mai Cap has invested 0.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Twin Cap Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 50,600 shares. Rothschild Invest Il has 0.23% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability reported 1.09% stake. Marshall Wace Llp has 112,270 shares. Int Inc Ca owns 9,502 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.58% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 106,600 shares. Harvest Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.87% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Parkside Commercial Bank owns 1,432 shares. Blair William & Communications Il holds 0.22% or 388,374 shares in its portfolio. Fosun International Ltd holds 29,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Lc reported 60,914 shares. Somerset invested 1.67% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Boltwood Cap Mgmt holds 0.55% or 3,481 shares in its portfolio. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has 2.67% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 59,488 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc holds 46,872 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Country Club Na has invested 0.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Farmers Merchants Invests Inc accumulated 389 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Com reported 0.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi holds 2.78% or 39,737 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 26,910 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 989 shares. Maple Cap Incorporated stated it has 2.81% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 2,100 are owned by Harvest Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Westpac invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,149 shares to 18,428 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG) by 7,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,219 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).