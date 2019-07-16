Armstrong Henry H Associates Increases Stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC); As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Price Rose, Gagnon Advisors Cut Holding

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 13.34% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 4.62 million shares traded or 498.52% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.79. About 207,983 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 46,344 shares. Hood River Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.69% or 435,886 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.55% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 4.37 million shares. 12,758 were reported by Gotham Asset Management Lc. Moreover, Teton Advsrs has 0.04% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 14,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,295 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 2.27 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 41,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Financial Lc accumulated 0.06% or 35,430 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 190,751 shares. Perkins Capital Management invested in 131,900 shares or 2.74% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 240,374 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Lc reported 0.4% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 45,132 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,981 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $120.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance by 5,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,199 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.03% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Hemenway Ltd Liability Co owns 4,328 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Crestwood Advsrs Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 2.04% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Assetmark stated it has 288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp has 6.86 million shares. 2,381 were reported by Amer Economic Planning Group Inc Adv. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0.02% or 7,423 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company holds 9.44 million shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. 3,265 are held by Prio Wealth Partnership. Whittier Trust Comm accumulated 5,795 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc owns 32,227 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 3,597 shares.

