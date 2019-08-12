Armstrong Henry H Associates Increased Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $327,236; Valuation Rose; Rodgers Brothers Cut Its Kimco Realty (KIM) Holding as Stock Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.24. About 927,819 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) by 60.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211,000, down from 28,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Kimco Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. It is down 17.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,981 shares to 466,107 shares, valued at $48.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,692 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sectoral Asset Management Inc, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 103,951 shares. Convergence Prns Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 10,217 shares. New Jersey-based Mcrae Mgmt has invested 4.4% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 351,004 shares. Mai Cap Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 30,298 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,410 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 386,538 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Gp invested in 1,125 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cordasco Networks holds 294 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Yhb Invest Advsrs holds 0.3% or 20,796 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 0.04% or 924 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Rothschild Comm Asset Us holds 0.97% or 988,861 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.81M were reported by Menora Mivtachim. Iowa-based Dubuque State Bank Co has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Adelante Capital Lc owns 3.38M shares. Riverhead Management Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 455,550 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 23,117 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.02% or 5,305 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 4.50M shares stake. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 149,951 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Pggm Investments owns 8.53 million shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.01% or 5.24M shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 48,321 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon stated it has 21.36 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Wendell David Assoc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM).

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Kimco Realty a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kimco Realty Becomes First-Time Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimco Realty Corporation: Smart DGI Investors Can Still Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimco’s Lost Decade – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $152.00M for 13.16 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.