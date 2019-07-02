Armstrong Henry H Associates Increased Holding in Mccormick & Co (MKC) as Stock Rose; Trillium Asset Management Has Cut Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Holding by $2.46 Million; Valuation Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $157.97. About 720,412 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 40,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,783 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 80,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 266,517 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Welcomes Robert C. Tiede as President and CEO; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Raises Dividend to 41c; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q EPS 73c; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – INTRODUCED ITS NEW 20/20 VISION TARGETS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested in 54,413 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,383 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 10,752 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 32,773 shares. 298,413 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 60,181 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Legal General Group Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 162,145 shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.01% or 62,608 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 60,000 shares. Invesco Limited owns 3.82M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 793,997 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 25,115 shares. Parkside Bank owns 7 shares. James holds 0.08% or 18,780 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 36,000 shares to 61,340 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 9,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. SON’s profit will be $98.03 million for 17.14 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sonoco Announces New Chief Information Officer NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Frank’s International Remembers Donald Mosing NYSE:FI – GlobeNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco to Acquire Corenso Holdings America NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $648.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 3 shares to 423 shares, valued at $127.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,895 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 5.20 million shares or 4.45% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 16,293 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 35,368 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 125 shares. Fulton National Bank Na holds 0.02% or 1,532 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Holdings Grp Incorporated reported 56,633 shares. Tradition Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Moreover, Brookfield Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd has 16,693 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt owns 31,995 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,956 are held by Moors & Cabot Incorporated. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 358,509 shares. Hartford Finance Mngmt Inc invested 0.67% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Rockland Trust holds 0.72% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 45,006 shares.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Pfizer, FMC and McCormick & Company – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “McCormick profit rises 21% in 2Q despite late start to grilling season – Baltimore Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alphabet: Too Cheap, Down 20% From 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.