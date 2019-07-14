Armstrong Henry H Associates Holding in Procter & Gamble (PG) Decreased by $518,024; Adams Asset Advisors Raised Holding in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 466,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.50M, down from 471,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.46M market cap company. The stock increased 5.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 445,849 shares traded or 146.37% up from the average. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 44.71% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLMT); 10/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Completion of the Early Redemption of the Partnership’s 11.5% Senior Se; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PARTNERSHIP DOES NOT ANTICIPATE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED REVENUES, LIQUIDITY FOR QTR WILL CHANGE MATERIALLY; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods Continues to Integrate Enterprise Resource Planning System; 02/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $83.6M; 10/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE EARLY REDEMPTION OF THE PARTNERSHIP’S 11.5% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 4Q and Full Yr Results; 02/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – FOR FISCAL 2018, TOTAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $80 MLN AND $90 MLN; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS DELAYS 10-Q FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CLMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 9.18 million shares or 0.23% less from 9.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.67% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). 16,699 were reported by Raymond James Assoc. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has 0.03% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Geode Management Ltd Liability reported 49,624 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 102,237 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding reported 43,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 6,904 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) for 141,661 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Ohio-based Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 142,201 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc reported 11,578 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated owns 533,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 505,060 shares.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares to 95,655 shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,401 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Mngmt has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sumitomo Life Ins reported 0.9% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ent Finance Svcs holds 15,288 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth holds 2,762 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Lc holds 0.13% or 44,554 shares. Colony Group Limited Liability Company invested in 27,440 shares. Joel Isaacson And Com Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt has invested 0.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Wilshire Mngmt stated it has 2,200 shares. 12,487 are held by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp invested 14.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Citizens & Northern Corp reported 15,409 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood White has 2.81% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). M Kraus stated it has 3.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 3,583 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 1. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of stock.