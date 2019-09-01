Armstrong Henry H Associates Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Valuation Rose, Dean Investment Associates Upped Stake by $414,434

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 23,797 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 1.40M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.38M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd holds 0.09% or 638,653 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 598,824 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 18,309 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mar Vista Invest Partners Ltd invested 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0.02% or 32,341 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,999 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 10,050 shares. Gladius Capital Management LP stated it has 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fund Management Sa reported 0.07% stake. Olstein Cap Limited Partnership reported 1.04% stake. Numerixs Invest Techs has 2,400 shares. Moreover, Primecap Management Ca has 0.44% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 5,151 shares.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,981 shares to 466,107 shares, valued at $48.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,981 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 11,449 shares to 84,509 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 132,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,655 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.