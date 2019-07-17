Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Upped Stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC); As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Raised Its Stake by $21.97 Million

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 334,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.20M, up from 219,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $216.31. About 606,183 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,944 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $160.18. About 46,573 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Capital Ltd Com owns 4,363 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability has 0.62% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv holds 95,795 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 52,926 shares. Interocean Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.26% or 14,551 shares. Shaker Invests Limited Co Oh reported 0.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sandhill Cap Llc holds 4,735 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 1.54M shares. Johnson Gp owns 7,569 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Arvest Bancorp Tru Division owns 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,145 shares. Endowment Management LP reported 0.05% stake. Sit Invest Associates stated it has 160,723 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. London Of Virginia invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 36,190 shares or 4.61% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Management has 72,600 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 182,215 shares to 2,780 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) – Supply Chain Focus Paying Off For “Shipper Of Choice” Home Depot – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $648.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,981 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $120.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,895 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).