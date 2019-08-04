Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Trimmed Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Corning (GLW) Holder Oppenheimer & Close Cut Its Position

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 466,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.50 million, down from 471,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 195,114 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 207,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 6.56M shares traded or 28.01% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Peak Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). James Inv Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 254,075 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 225,463 shares. Capital Invest Counsel invested in 0.62% or 51,270 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.16 million shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.26% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 242,731 shares. St Germain D J Incorporated holds 0.46% or 126,948 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 28,490 shares. Oppenheimer Close Ltd Liability Corporation holds 195,114 shares. Sol Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bowen Hanes & Inc reported 1.61 million shares. Centurylink Invest holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 37,785 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $7.54 million activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $249.74 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93 million was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98M. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A.

