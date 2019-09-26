Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Trimmed Moody’s (MCO) Stake by $2.72 Million; Share Value Rose; Fiduciary Trust Company Has Lowered Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $760,038

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 13,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 197,949 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.66M, down from 211,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $213.2. About 380,600 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Unicaja Banco’s Mortgage Covered Bonds To Aa1; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS ON NIGERIAN MIDSIZED BANKS IN EMAILED REPORT; 25/05/2018 – Correction to Text, May 22, 2018 Release: Moody’s assigns A3 and Aaa.mx ratings to Bancomext’s two issuances of certificados bursátiles; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 to City of Cleveland’s General Obligation Bonds; 17/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says For Saudi Banks, Lower Interest And Credit Costs Are Credit Positive; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MAURITIUS’S Baa1 RATING, KEEPS STABLE OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES WILL LEAD TO A SHORT-TERM REDUCTION OF PRESSURES ON GULF COOPERATION COUNCIL COUNTRIES’ GOVTS’ BALANCES SHEETS; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook On Beijing Capital Group’s Baa3 Ratings To Stable From Negative; 04/05/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DEAN’S CFR TO B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Orkuveita Reykjavikur’s Rating To Ba1; Stable Outlook

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 6,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 42,486 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 49,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.11. About 2.28 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $731.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,293 shares to 342,961 shares, valued at $73.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72M for 27.06 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.71 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,392 shares to 219,359 shares, valued at $30.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

