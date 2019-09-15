Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Kellogg Co (K) Has 0.79 Sentiment

Kellogg Co (K) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 204 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 259 sold and decreased holdings in Kellogg Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 291.44 million shares, up from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kellogg Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 42 Reduced: 217 Increased: 146 New Position: 58.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 10.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 49,514 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc holds 434,467 shares with $60.51 million value, down from 483,981 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $345.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 1.58M shares traded. Kellogg Company (K) has declined 18.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.38 million for 17.21 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust holds 99.32% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company for 63.93 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 24.92 million shares or 7.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Trust Co Na has 2.32% invested in the company for 214,333 shares. The United Kingdom-based Dynamic Capital Management Ltd has invested 2.12% in the stock. Corda Investment Management Llc., a Texas-based fund reported 325,451 shares.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.58 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 25.41 P/E ratio. Morning Foods, U.S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.