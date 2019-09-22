Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Trimmed Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Has 1.57 Sentiment

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.44, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 47 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 30 sold and trimmed positions in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 27.92 million shares, up from 25.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Accelerate Diagnostics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 20 Increased: 33 New Position: 14.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased United Technologies (UTX) stake by 75.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 11,000 shares as United Technologies (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc holds 3,607 shares with $470,000 value, down from 14,607 last quarter. United Technologies now has $116.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays

Birchview Capital Lp holds 30.39% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. for 2.18 million shares. Oracle Investment Management Inc owns 4.36 million shares or 21.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Selkirk Management Llc has 4.29% invested in the company for 348,805 shares. The New York-based Trellus Management Company Llc has invested 1.72% in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 550,046 shares.

Analysts await Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% negative EPS growth.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 14.52% above currents $135.57 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16400 target in Monday, May 20 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24.