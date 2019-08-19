Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Raised Mccormick & Co (MKC) Position; Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) SI Increased By 5.03%

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) had an increase of 5.03% in short interest. FUN’s SI was 947,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.03% from 902,400 shares previously. With 221,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s short sellers to cover FUN’s short positions. The SI to Cedar Fair L.P.’s float is 1.73%. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 808,669 shares traded or 174.85% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased Mccormick & Co (MKC) stake by 7.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc acquired 2,250 shares as Mccormick & Co (MKC)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc holds 32,944 shares with $4.96M value, up from 30,694 last quarter. Mccormick & Co now has $22.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $169.94. About 2.12M shares traded or 143.88% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 8,244 shares to 483,981 valued at $67.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 3,446 shares and now owns 211,895 shares. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 166,752 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 68 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc holds 0.01% or 4,733 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 358,509 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.79% or 22,287 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0.15% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 12,936 shares. Logan Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). First Fincl Corp In holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 335 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 17,442 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd invested 0.59% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 0.58% or 67,703 shares. 229,700 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Peninsula Asset Management stated it has 1.4% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Victory invested in 30,917 shares.

