Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lowered Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake by $518,024; Market Valuation Rose; As Unilever Plc (UL) Stock Value Declined, First Allied Advisory Services Trimmed by $496,527 Its Holding

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 8,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,949 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 20,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 667,575 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 02/05/2018 – Unilever shareholders give tepid support to new pay policy; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 25/04/2018 – Dutch PM Rutte survives censure vote over dividend tax row; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q REV. 165.3M CEDIS; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Around 40 Roles to Transfer to Factory at Burton; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SAYS UNILEVER NEEDS “TO DO MORE TO CONVINCE UK SHAREHOLDERS OF THE MERITS OF THE MOVE”; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 466,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.50M, down from 471,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Holt Capital Dba Holt Capital Prtn LP has 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,408 shares. Hennessy Advsrs invested in 0.55% or 113,650 shares. Moreover, Zacks Investment Mgmt has 1.99% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 892,671 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5,797 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 270,119 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited. Hourglass Ltd Company reported 6,926 shares. James Inv Rech owns 892 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. King Wealth holds 0.35% or 10,645 shares in its portfolio. Merian Glob (Uk) reported 0.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 263,136 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas, a New York-based fund reported 133,440 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt owns 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,021 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.12M shares. Moreover, Sterling Global Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 6.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,904 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $252.77 million activity. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20M on Tuesday, February 12. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 31,190 shares to 39,673 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 382,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,238 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM).