Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lowered Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $518,024 as Shares Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Jnba Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Holding

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 263.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 884 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,219 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $340.18. About 3.20M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 466,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.50M, down from 471,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 4.92M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 13,648 shares to 58,816 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,996 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.31 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.