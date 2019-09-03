Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.34 Million; Timber Hill Has Lifted Stake in Prospect Capital (PSEC) as Stock Price Declined

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 2.08M shares traded or 35.83% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 19,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.19 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 15.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsc Advisors Lp owns 13,931 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com has 3.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 1.88% or 14.71M shares in its portfolio. Corda Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barclays Public owns 11.97M shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Tiger Ltd has invested 6.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research invested in 4.14% or 6.31 million shares. Tennessee-based Barnett And has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intersect Cap Ltd stated it has 71,188 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Inc Limited Co reported 1.23% stake. 412,281 were reported by Agf Invs. Lockheed Martin Mgmt Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,030 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 941,646 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muzinich Commerce Inc invested 2.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 127,365 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 60,959 shares. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Trust Inv accumulated 0.04% or 12,900 shares. Prudential has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0% or 18,085 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,981 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.61 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Winch Advisory Svcs Lc holds 525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Moreover, Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Delaware has 0.4% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 37,143 were accumulated by Da Davidson &. Eqis Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 33,529 shares.

