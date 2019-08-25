Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lowered Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $556,416 as Stock Rose; Iridium Communications (Call) (IRDM) Holder Equitec Specialists Has Decreased Holding

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 2,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,692 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 19,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (IRDM) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 26,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 14,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 579,319 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY TOTAL BILLABLE SUBSCRIBERS GREW 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC – FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2018 Total Service Rev Growth 10% to 12%; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Date for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PROPOSED PRIVATE NOTES OFFER $360M; 21/05/2018 – Iridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 09/03/2018 Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 16/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Prn) by 2.16M shares to 5.42M shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (NYSE:RYAM) by 415,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Prn).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $90,780 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Financial owns 37,770 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 1,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 14,550 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,065 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 5,400 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) has 913 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,200 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 0% or 8,000 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 241,357 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital accumulated 699,950 shares. First Tru Advisors LP accumulated 136,763 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.