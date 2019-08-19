Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding; Shorts at CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG AKT GERMANY (CZMWF) Raised By 455%

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG AKT GERMANY (OTCMKTS:CZMWF) had an increase of 455% in short interest. CZMWF’s SI was 11,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 455% from 2,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 111 days are for CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG AKT GERMANY (OTCMKTS:CZMWF)’s short sellers to cover CZMWF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 250 shares traded or 150.00% up from the average. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWF) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 4,981 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc holds 466,107 shares with $48.50 million value, down from 471,088 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $298.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -4.10% below currents $119.18 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 8 report. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, June 17. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $91 target. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated invested in 315,400 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 238,266 shares. Wills Grp Inc has 3.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.72M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 6,264 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Estabrook Capital has 45,585 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,455 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. First Finance Corporation In holds 1.24% or 15,920 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru Communications holds 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 18,667 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Godshalk Welsh Management holds 19,215 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Company owns 0.57% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,853 shares. Amer Economic Planning Adv has 0.29% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca has invested 0.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealth Planning Limited Com accumulated 44,082 shares.