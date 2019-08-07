Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Decreased Its Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $518,024 as Stock Rose; Light Street Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Wayfair (W) by $150.67 Million

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 466,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.50 million, down from 471,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 8.13M shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 92.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 87,975 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $122.59. About 2.27 million shares traded or 56.16% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $6.27 million activity. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $1.67 million was sold by Shah Niraj. $423,120 worth of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) was bought by Kumin Michael Andrew.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.17M shares. Secor Capital Advsr Lp invested in 0.09% or 3,064 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 112,015 shares. Moreover, Bluestein R H & has 0.05% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 7,440 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Lc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Bridgeway Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Fred Alger Management Inc has 0.09% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 154,265 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation invested 0.05% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 4,991 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs, a Georgia-based fund reported 28 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 73,272 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 2,354 shares. 22,963 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gridsum Hldg Inc by 336,902 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc by 75,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Eagle Point Income Company Inc. to Ring the NYSE Opening Bell on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “W. Paul Jones to Join JCPenney Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair -2.6% as COO, CTO announce retirements – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,800 are owned by Castleark Management Ltd Liability Com. Cls Invs Ltd holds 2,643 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Amer Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Everence Capital Mngmt owns 59,943 shares. 925,303 were accumulated by D E Shaw &. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca accumulated 7,756 shares. 32,881 were reported by Sunbelt Secs Inc. Edgar Lomax Va reported 156,411 shares stake. Moreover, Nordea Invest Management Ab has 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 718,830 shares. 19,505 were reported by West Oak Cap Lc. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 25.92% or 2.81M shares. Kwmg Limited Co reported 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 15.26 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap Lc invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Assetmark reported 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).