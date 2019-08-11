Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Decreased Holding in Moody’s (MCO) by $623,726; Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) Holder Rothschild Investment Lowered Position as Share Value Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 211,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.37M, down from 215,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $214.13. About 512,370 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Outlook Captures Moody’s Expectations Growth Will Accelerate, Fiscal Deficit Will Remain Moderate Over Next Two Years; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Chappaqua Csd, Ny’s Go Bonds; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Checkout Holding’s Corporate Family Rating to Caa1 From B3; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 11/04/2018 – PROAMPAC AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – MICHIGAN STATE UNIV L-T RTG CUT FROM Aa1 BY MOODY’S,OUTLOOK NEG; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s sours on WPP; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms University Of Puget Sound’s (WA) A1 And A1/Vmig 1; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Acsa’s Baa3 Ratings With A Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – Traders See More South African Rate Cuts After Moody’s: Chart

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B (UHS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 367,562 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 6,175 shares to 28,138 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Mutual Fund Class F3 by 20,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $208.22M for 15.90 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What You’ll Want to Know About Universal Health Services’ Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 4,883 shares. Icon Advisers Co invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Invesco Limited has 640,817 shares. 62,906 were accumulated by Sector Gamma As. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Hartford Investment Mngmt Com holds 9,122 shares. 208 are held by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 3,652 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Profund Advisors Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 3,010 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 279,811 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 42,802 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability invested in 6,710 shares. Private Mngmt holds 1.98% or 97,793 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).