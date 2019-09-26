Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Cut Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake; Trico Bancshares Has 1.56 Sentiment

Trico Bancshares (TCBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 61 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 39 sold and decreased their equity positions in Trico Bancshares. The institutional investors in our database reported: 18.14 million shares, up from 18.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Trico Bancshares in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 33 Increased: 45 New Position: 16.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 53,279 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc holds 412,828 shares with $45.27 million value, down from 466,107 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $307.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.02. About 5.61M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.08% below currents $123.02 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $111 target.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc stated it has 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Modera Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 11,469 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 2.04% or 51,411 shares in its portfolio. 80,254 were reported by Trustmark National Bank Department. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.7% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 492,545 shares. Mairs & Pwr stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Centurylink Investment Mngmt has 1.49% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 34,878 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv accumulated 6,879 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 109,975 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,014 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc accumulated 87,545 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Matrix Asset New York reported 35,043 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 433,475 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Brandes Partners Lp owns 2,268 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.80 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding firm for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail clients and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. It has a 13.32 P/E ratio. The firm also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services.

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares for 377,320 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc owns 123,769 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.9% invested in the company for 512,488 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.61% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,345 shares.

More notable recent TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What TriCo Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:TCBK) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Buying TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) For Its 2.0% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To TriCo Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:TCBK) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

The stock increased 1.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 38,124 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) has declined 2.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $537,450 activity.