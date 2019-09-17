Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Cut Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position as Share Value Rose; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Cut Its Holding in Mastec (MTZ) by $545,700

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 23,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 212,583 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.70M, down from 235,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $109.27. About 2.55M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 16,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $861,000, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 1.23 million shares traded or 49.41% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $121.33M for 10.24 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 904,304 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 0.07% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 0.15% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 19,306 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Jefferies Ltd Co reported 16,707 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research has 62,080 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 35,467 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.16% or 59,058 shares in its portfolio. 4.41 million are held by Peconic Prtnrs. Paloma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 16,292 shares. Moreover, Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 11,071 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 739,329 shares stake. First Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $482.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 9,600 shares to 56,959 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 33,280 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc owns 0.07% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 6,901 shares. Payden And Rygel has 1.47% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Skba has invested 2.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Atlanta Cap Management L L C stated it has 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation invested in 352,318 shares. 2,125 are owned by Liberty. 4,179 were reported by Cahill Finance Advsrs. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 27,960 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Tru accumulated 2,198 shares. Haverford Tru Company holds 1.29% or 738,333 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.32% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ellington Management Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,100 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 4.58M shares. 3,369 were reported by Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $731.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,293 shares to 342,961 shares, valued at $73.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 21.34 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

