Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Cut Holding in Moody’s (MCO) by $623,726 as Market Valuation Rose; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Has Boosted Its Holding

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 178,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 356,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95M, up from 177,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $52.44 lastly. It is down 5.12% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.37 million, down from 215,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $195.31. About 3.13M shares traded or 233.97% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Rating To Colorado Charter School Moral Ob Program; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms CHG Healthcare Services’ B2 Corporate Family and B2-PD Probability of Default Ratings; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Anton To B2; Outlook Remains Positive; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Votorantim S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS RECENT DROUGHT IN ARGENTINA WILL LEAD TO A DECLINE IN THE COUNTRY’S EXPORTS, NEGATIVELY AFFECTING ECONOMY & GOVERNMENT’S FISCAL ACCOUNTS; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GARDNER DENVER’S CFR TO B1 FROM B2; OUTLOOK PO; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Issuer Rating To City Of Ivins, Ut; 29/05/2018 – The political developments of the last few days have no bearing on Friday’s decision to place Italy’s ratings under review for downgrade, Moody’s said; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Refunding Bonds For University System Of Georgia Projects At Gordon State College (GA); Outlook Stable

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.83 million for 25.17 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancshares And stated it has 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pettee Invsts accumulated 1,246 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 163,230 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Windacre Partnership Limited Liability Co has invested 15.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Macquarie Gp reported 0.01% stake. Regentatlantic Ltd invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 582,411 shares. Glenmede Na reported 8,825 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 51,709 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Prns Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cibc Ww Markets Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Westpac invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 22,867 were accumulated by Ca. 540 were reported by Veritas Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. East Coast Asset Limited Liability Com owns 5.78% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 128,605 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

