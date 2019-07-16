Armstrong Henry H Associates Decreased Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding; Wedgewood Partners Has Lowered Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 4,981 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc holds 466,107 shares with $48.50 million value, down from 471,088 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $289.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) stake by 1.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 4,036 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)’s stock rose 12.09%. The Wedgewood Partners Inc holds 210,774 shares with $73.50M value, down from 214,810 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc. now has $20.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $355.68. About 741,664 shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.24 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, January 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M. On Monday, January 28 Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. On Friday, February 1 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86 million. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of stock or 19,049 shares. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Investment Gp Llc reported 3.5% stake. Koshinski Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,899 shares. The Iowa-based Utd Fire Gru Inc has invested 2.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 35.40 million are owned by Geode Management Lc. M Kraus accumulated 54,164 shares or 3.29% of the stock. Linscomb Williams reported 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,747 shares. Retirement Planning Gp accumulated 3,349 shares. State Street reported 115.04 million shares. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 32,357 shares. Shelton Management reported 11,563 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 24,326 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 9,776 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank owns 143,895 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Limited Company has 0.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability has 0.34% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 4,092 shares. Moreover, Hbk Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 34,900 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 424,932 shares. Buckingham Capital owns 6,658 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.24% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% or 5,159 shares in its portfolio. Ent Financial Serv holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% or 35,500 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability reported 78,457 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd holds 1,973 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Management Lp has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company has 3,134 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 33,414 are owned by Castleark Mngmt Ltd Co. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 2,941 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 31.87 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

