Armstrong Henry H Associates Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $2.34 Million as Share Value Rose; First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Increased Its Position in Honeywell International (HON) as Share Value Rose

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $157.48. About 2.23 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 19,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.19M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Mgmt Ltd owns 1,304 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsr Lc reported 2,739 shares. The Tennessee-based Diversified Tru has invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Private Na has 21,546 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 33,481 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Co accumulated 1.15% or 23,068 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.32% or 1.94 million shares. Duncker Streett And Incorporated invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd holds 0.12% or 407 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Com accumulated 10,000 shares. Andra Ap holds 8,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cumberland Prns Ltd owns 1.3% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 81,376 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 2,450 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Macquarie Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.