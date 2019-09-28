Armstrong Henry H Associates Decreased Its Holding in Ecolab (ECL) as Stock Value Rose; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Position in Applied Matls (AMAT) Decreased by $22.02 Million as Share Price Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 81.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1,238 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244,000, down from 6,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 861,833 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 22.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 500,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.76 million, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 11.21M shares traded or 34.45% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 51,244 shares to 477,104 shares, valued at $34.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 101,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mairs Power holds 7,477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc stated it has 6.84M shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 10,194 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt owns 23,020 shares. Moreover, Patten Grp Inc Inc has 0.15% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 7,963 shares. Arrow Fincl accumulated 2,725 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Chem Retail Bank reported 26,573 shares. St Germain D J invested in 0.12% or 23,880 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc reported 87,500 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 1.20M shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 11,738 shares or 0% of the stock. Investors has 0.36% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 33.93 million shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 554,576 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.05M for 16.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 28.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.