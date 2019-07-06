Armstrong Henry H Associates Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; Brinker Capital Has Lowered Icon Plc (ICLR) Holding by $1.19 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 19,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.19 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 57.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 8,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,402 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874,000, down from 15,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $154.31. About 105,487 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7,789 shares to 49,383 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight Inc by 6,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 11.26% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.51 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $90.68M for 22.96 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual EPS reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Element Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stevens First Principles Advsrs has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,061 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 60,902 shares stake. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). John G Ullman & Inc holds 96,769 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Rockland has invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca owns 11,108 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc reported 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northcoast Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.39% or 47,907 shares. Wright Invsts Serv stated it has 5.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harding Loevner LP reported 1.55M shares. Cohen And Steers owns 100,605 shares. Cooperman Leon G invested in 245,705 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 825,995 shares.

