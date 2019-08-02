Armstrong Henry H Associates Cut Its Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $556,416; V F (VFC) Market Value Declined While American Trust Investment Advisors Has Decreased by $391,558 Its Holding

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 25,765 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 30,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $82.92. About 852,264 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 2,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,692 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 19,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $203.53. About 21.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Newly Public Clothing Company May Handsomely Reward Income Investors – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corp.: Well Managed, But Investors Should Proceed With Caution – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.33M for 16.07 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. 24,926 shares valued at $2.14M were sold by Holtz Curtis A. on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Commercial Bank reported 3,450 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,503 shares. Federated Pa invested 0.06% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Azimuth Cap Management Limited Company reported 0.35% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 17,100 shares. Foster & Motley invested in 4,341 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,300 shares. First Personal Services has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). South State Corporation holds 15,455 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Inc stated it has 18,377 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 869,360 are owned by Spf Beheer Bv. Guinness Asset Ltd holds 245,696 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Lc has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Westwood Holdg has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,855 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership invested in 30,905 shares or 0.03% of the stock.