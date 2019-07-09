Armstrong Henry H Associates Cut By $518,024 Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position; 1 Analysts Covering DSW Inc. (DSW)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 4,981 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc holds 466,107 shares with $48.50M value, down from 471,088 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $286.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable

Among 5 analysts covering DSW (NYSE:DSW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. DSW had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, March 20. Susquehanna maintained the shares of DSW in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Wedbush. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. See DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) latest ratings:

DSW Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through two divisions, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids.

It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 13/03/2018 – DSW INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC DSW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.52 TO $1.67 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/05/2018 – DSW Inc 1Q Rev $712.1M; 13/03/2018 – DSW BOARD BOOST QTRLY DIV BY 25% TO $0.25/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Springfield, MO; 24/05/2018 – DSW’s Nieding Says New Deutsche Bank CEO Has the Right Strategy (Video); 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Sioux Falls, SD; 13/03/2018 – DSW – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE LIQUIDATION PROCESS OF EBUYS IN EARLY 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ DSW Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSW); 06/03/2018 DSW Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Among 9 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10900 target in Monday, June 17 report. Berenberg upgraded the shares of PG in report on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.90 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.