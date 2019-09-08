Armstrong Henry H Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Halbert Hargrove Russell Has Upped Holding

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 235,863 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48 million, up from 232,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 7.66M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Ltd Com accumulated 0.3% or 1.50M shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 1.42 million shares. Truepoint reported 6,283 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Llc holds 154,734 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 1.97M shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 11.45 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 24,324 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 70,990 shares. Cypress Cap Gp invested 1.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 17,833 were reported by Valley Advisers Inc. Avalon Advsrs Lc accumulated 1.50M shares or 2.77% of the stock. New England Mgmt has invested 1.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Appleton Prtnrs Ma holds 63,887 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 26,777 shares.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $28.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.46% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Linscomb Williams holds 0.25% or 32,085 shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap Limited Liability accumulated 2,274 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 552,912 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Birch Hill Investment Advsr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,485 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 250,236 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.08% or 5,310 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has 0.13% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 19,994 shares. Colony Group Limited Company accumulated 0.47% or 122,819 shares. Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 2,912 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Montag A & Associate Inc has 0.12% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Granite Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,880 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Strategic Advsr Lc, California-based fund reported 31,229 shares.