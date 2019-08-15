Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) compete with each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring Inc. 12 0.22 N/A -0.95 0.00 MDU Resources Group Inc. 26 1.07 N/A 1.34 19.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Armstrong Flooring Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MDU Resources Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a beta of 2.11 and its 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, MDU Resources Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Armstrong Flooring Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, MDU Resources Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Armstrong Flooring Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Armstrong Flooring Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MDU Resources Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.80% for Armstrong Flooring Inc. with average target price of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.9% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares and 69.2% of MDU Resources Group Inc. shares. 1.6% are Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of MDU Resources Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong Flooring Inc. -8.63% -16.32% -42.86% -36.47% -36.67% -29.39% MDU Resources Group Inc. 2.61% 4.49% 5.07% 5.48% -5.94% 12.16%

For the past year Armstrong Flooring Inc. has -29.39% weaker performance while MDU Resources Group Inc. has 12.16% stronger performance.

Summary

MDU Resources Group Inc. beats Armstrong Flooring Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services segments. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it served 142,948 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 922,408 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing, and gathering services, as well as oil gathering and processing facilities in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel, and related construction materials; and provides integrated contracting services in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electric and communication lines, gas pipelines, fire suppression systems, and external lighting and traffic signalization equipment. This segment also offers utility excavation services, as well as electrical and mechanical services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.