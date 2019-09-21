Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

As General Building Materials businesses, Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring Inc. 11 0.22 N/A -0.95 0.00 Caesarstone Ltd. 15 1.04 N/A 0.65 21.51

In table 1 we can see Armstrong Flooring Inc. and Caesarstone Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) and Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Caesarstone Ltd. 0.00% 4.8% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a beta of 2.11 and its 111.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Armstrong Flooring Inc. are 2.6 and 1.4. Competitively, Caesarstone Ltd. has 3.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Caesarstone Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Armstrong Flooring Inc. and Caesarstone Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Caesarstone Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, and a 16.96% upside potential. On the other hand, Caesarstone Ltd.’s potential upside is 14.73% and its consensus price target is $19. The results provided earlier shows that Armstrong Flooring Inc. appears more favorable than Caesarstone Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42% of Caesarstone Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.76% are Caesarstone Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Armstrong Flooring Inc. -8.63% -16.32% -42.86% -36.47% -36.67% -29.39% Caesarstone Ltd. -5.7% -6.51% -5.95% -5.63% -4.93% 3.61%

For the past year Armstrong Flooring Inc. had bearish trend while Caesarstone Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Caesarstone Ltd. beats Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and indirectly through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in MP Menashe, Israel. Caesarstone Ltd. is a subsidiary of Cede & Co.