Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) Reaches $8.50 52-Week Low; Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund Has 1.46 Sentiment

The stock of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.91 target or 7.00% below today’s $8.50 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $220.50M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $7.91 price target is reached, the company will be worth $15.43M less. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 59,715 shares traded. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) has declined 18.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AFI News: 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Continues to Expect FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $70 Million-$80 Million; 06/03/2018 Armstrong Flooring 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $70M-$80; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Reaffirms Outlook for Full Yr 2018; 08/05/2018 – ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC AFI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.42, REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $40M-$45; 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUO) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 19 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 13 sold and reduced their positions in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.70 million shares, up from 4.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

Analysts await Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 91.49% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.47 per share. AFI’s profit will be $1.04 million for 53.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by Armstrong Flooring, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.16% EPS growth.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and sells resilient and wood flooring products primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company has market cap of $220.50 million. It operates through two divisions, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. It currently has negative earnings. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and laminate flooring, vinyl tile, vinyl sheet, LVT, and linoleum products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 24,576 shares traded. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) has risen 9.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.28% the S&P500.

