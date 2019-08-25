Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) Reaches $6.63 Low on Aug, 25; Cass Information Systems (CASS)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

The stock of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) reached all time low today, Aug, 25 and still has $6.17 target or 7.00% below today’s $6.63 share price. This indicates more downside for the $142.52M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $6.17 PT is reached, the company will be worth $9.98M less. The stock decreased 5.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 184,450 shares traded. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) has declined 36.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFI News: 08/05/2018 – ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC SAYS REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 06/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $40M-$45; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Armstrong Flooring; 08/05/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Continues to Expect FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $70 Million-$80 Million; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 08/05/2018 – ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC AFI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.42, REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong Flooring Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFI); 06/03/2018 Armstrong Flooring 4Q Loss/Shr 80c

Cass Information Systems Inc (CASS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s down -5.66, from 6.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 48 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 38 sold and decreased stakes in Cass Information Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 7.22 million shares, down from 14.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cass Information Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 33 Increased: 34 New Position: 14.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc. holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. for 80,829 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 1.14 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riverbridge Partners Llc has 0.33% invested in the company for 363,139 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 12,484 shares.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $700.56 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 23.48 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and sells resilient and wood flooring products primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company has market cap of $142.52 million. It operates through two divisions, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. It currently has negative earnings. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and laminate flooring, vinyl tile, vinyl sheet, LVT, and linoleum products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

