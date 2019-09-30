Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) Reaches $6.33 After 8.00% Down Move; Voya Investment Management Trimmed Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position By $133.59 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 39.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 1.16 million shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 1.75 million shares with $201.35 million value, down from 2.91 million last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $48.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $114.89. About 908,285 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany

The stock of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 83,964 shares traded. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) has declined 36.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.67% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $136.07M company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $5.82 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AFI worth $10.89M less.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sources, and sells resilient and wood flooring products primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company has market cap of $136.07 million. It operates through two divisions, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. It currently has negative earnings. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and laminate flooring, vinyl tile, vinyl sheet, LVT, and linoleum products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

More notable recent Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Appoints Michel Vermette as President and CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Armstrong Flooring Appoints Michel Vermette as President and CEO – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Armstrong Flooring, Inc.’s (NYSE:AFI) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 33% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Analysts await Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 56.52% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.46 per share. AFI’s profit will be $4.30 million for 7.91 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Armstrong Flooring, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Waste Management, Inc.’s (NYSE:WM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waste Management: Don’t Waste The Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.98 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is 0.79% above currents $114.89 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 4. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, September 4.